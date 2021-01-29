Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Sharps Compliance stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,330. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $216.30 million and a P/E ratio of 187.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

