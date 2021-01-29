Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) from C$0.35 to C$0.45 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. Sherritt International Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) (TSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.90 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0890323 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Douglas Lapthorne bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,317.50.

Sherritt International Co. (S.TO) Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

