Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 5.8%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,081.00 and last traded at $1,092.08. Approximately 1,603,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,079,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,159.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Get Shopify alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.84, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,161.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,041.52.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 700.0% during the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Shopify by 25.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.