Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms recently commented on SHBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

