Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Decreases By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANZFF stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

