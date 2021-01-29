Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Increases By 579.2%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 579.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Aixtron has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

