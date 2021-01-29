Short Interest in Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Rises By 527.9%

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 527.9% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ARRRF opened at $0.38 on Friday. Ardea Resources has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

