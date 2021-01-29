Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 66.7%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATIF opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Get ATIF alerts:

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.