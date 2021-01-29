Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 92.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

