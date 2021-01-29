Short Interest in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Increases By 2,187.5%

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 2,187.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BSD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 6,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,013. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.