Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Declines By 91.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CICHY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 61,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

