Short Interest in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Drops By 87.5%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 83,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCRC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 548,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

