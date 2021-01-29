Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Grows By 748.8%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,068,300 shares, an increase of 748.8% from the December 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 852.3 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.