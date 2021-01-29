Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Grows By 561.9%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a growth of 561.9% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

