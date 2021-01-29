Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Expands By 488.2%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 488.2% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

