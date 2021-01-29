Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Increases By 378.2%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the December 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

EDRVF opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

