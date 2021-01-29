Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Increases By 2,936.6%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 2,936.6% from the December 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Future FinTech Group stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.