Short Interest in Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Decreases By 89.0%

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRMC remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Goldrich Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

