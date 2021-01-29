Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Decreases By 99.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTX stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,636. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. GTX has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

