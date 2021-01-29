Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 533.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.55.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

