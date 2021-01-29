Short Interest in Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Declines By 98.7%

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Immofinanz alerts:

OTCMKTS IMMZF remained flat at $$17.00 on Friday. Immofinanz has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00.

Immofinanz Company Profile

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Immofinanz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immofinanz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.