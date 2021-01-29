Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Declines By 75.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NDVAF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 131,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.