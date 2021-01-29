Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Declines By 85.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 225,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $92.53.

