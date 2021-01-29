Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Increases By 291.8%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 291.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

NYSE HTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,752. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.