Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Drops By 62.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 95,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,305. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.