Short Interest in Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Drops By 76.9%

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 683,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.81. 214,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

