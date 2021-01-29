Short Interest in Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Increases By 12,700.0%

Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of MNELF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Mission NewEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Mission NewEnergy Limited does not have significant operations. Previous, the company, through its interest in Felda Green Energy Sdn Bhd, engaged in the biodiesel refinery business in Malaysia. Mission NewEnergy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

