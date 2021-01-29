Short Interest in Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Decreases By 84.7%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from $4.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NNA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. 2,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 61.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of March 5, 2020, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 5.7 million deadweight tons, which included 13 very large crude carrier tankers, ten Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, three Medium Range one product tankers, and two chemical tankers.

