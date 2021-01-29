Short Interest in NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Drops By 99.1%

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NMHLY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 1,718,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. NMC Health has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Distribution & Services. It owns and manages approximately 200 healthcare facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility clinics, and home health services providers.

