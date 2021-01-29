Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Increases By 395.7%

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 395.7% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

Shares of SPXX opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

