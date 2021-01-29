Short Interest in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Increases By 772.2%

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 772.2% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.96. 2,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,716. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at $292,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.