Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Declines By 99.2%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. 32,650,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,925,730. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

