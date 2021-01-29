Short Interest in Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Expands By 712.3%

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, an increase of 712.3% from the December 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,762,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PALAF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. 3,146,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 18.72.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

