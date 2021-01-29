Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Decreases By 98.3%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PATI opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of 128.16 and a beta of 0.31. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot Transportation stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Patriot Transportation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.