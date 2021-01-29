Short Interest in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Decreases By 85.6%

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the December 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the third quarter worth $540,000.

PHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,756. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

