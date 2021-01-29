Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Declines By 81.6%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the December 31st total of 298,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPERF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. 11,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,490. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

