Short Interest in Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Increases By 658.3%

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 658.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RBZHF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,687. Reebonz has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

