Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Increases By 3,860.0%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 3,860.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

SVNDY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. 33,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

