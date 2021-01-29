Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Increases By 320.8%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 320.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZHY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 8,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921. Shenzhou International Group has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

