Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Increases By 300.0%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stabilis Solutions from $0.40 to $0.45 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS SLNG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stabilis Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.07.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.02 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products.

