Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 81.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,103. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.