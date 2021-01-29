Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 85.0%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 31st total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.95. 1,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,358. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,153,000 after buying an additional 120,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

