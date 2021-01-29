Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Drops By 85.7%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:TVE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

