Short Interest in TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Increases By 1,267.3%

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 1,267.3% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,045,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

