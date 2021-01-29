Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Declines By 97.3%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thales stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on THLLY. Credit Suisse Group raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

