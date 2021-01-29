Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Decreases By 90.9%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

TKGSY remained flat at $$11.80 on Friday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

