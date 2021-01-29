Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Drops By 77.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNL opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

About TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT

There is no company description available for Travelcenters of America Inc

