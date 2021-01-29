Short Interest in Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Grows By 200.0%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of Vectura Group stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Vectura Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

