Short Interest in WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Declines By 88.7%

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEED stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 718,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. WEED has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

In other WEED news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 123,739 shares of WEED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $29,697.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,179 shares of company stock worth $70,269.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

