Sibanye Stillwater Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 23,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,259% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,711 call options.

SBSW stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sibanye Stillwater currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,707,000 after purchasing an additional 643,330 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 22.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,930,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

